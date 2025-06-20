Coca-Cola India participates in Ratha Yatra 2025

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India has announced its participation in the Ratha Yatra 2025 in Puri, Odisha, which will take place from June 27 to July 5. The company plans to enhance its presence during the cultural celebration through on-ground engagement, expanded product access, and sustainability-focused initiatives.

Advertisment

Building on its previous activation at the Maha Kumbh, Coca-Cola India will distribute a range of beverages, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Maaza, Limca, Limca Glucocharge, Charged, and Kinley, across high-footfall areas during the yatra. According to the company, special packaging featuring Ratha Yatra-themed designs will be released for Kinley, its packaged drinking water brand, as a tribute to Odisha’s heritage.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Ratha Yatra stands as one of Odisha’s most significant cultural occasions, marked by its scale and deep community participation. At Coca-Cola India, our aim is to keep consumers refreshed and hydrated throughout the yatra by ensuring our beverages are readily available across every touchpoint. We are committed to creating meaningful experiences and social impact through multiple initiatives that raise awareness on recycling to inspire collective action.”

The company stated that it will offer affordable pack sizes during the festival and roll out out-of-home (OOH) branding along temple routes, markets, highways, transit points and beaches. Local vendors and micro-entrepreneurs will operate hydration carts to provide chilled beverages, which Coca-Cola says will support local livelihoods.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Coca-Cola India, along with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Anandana (the Coca-Cola India Foundation), and in collaboration with Puri Municipality, District Administration (Puri), the Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP), and the Y4D Foundation, has launched a waste management initiative titled ‘Used PET Bottle-Free Ratha Yatra 2025.’

The initiative is part of the broader Maidan Saaf campaign and will involve over 180 trained volunteers and 200 PET bottle collection bins across the city. Planned activities include beach clean-ups, plogging drives, and public engagement to address plastic waste during the festival.