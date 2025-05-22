Advertisment

0

Marketing

Coca Cola India and Southwest Asia appoints Neha Ahuja Bhutani as Vice President of strategy

Bhutani brings experience from consulting and consumer sectors across India, the Middle East, and Africa

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Neha Ahuja Bhutani
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Coca-Cola’s India and Southwest Asia (INSWA) operating unit has announced the appointment of Neha Ahuja Bhutani as Vice President of strategy, effective 1 June 2025.

In her new role, Bhutani will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at supporting the company’s growth in the region.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Bhutani was Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she worked in the Consumer Products and Industrial Goods Practices. At BCG, she led a range of projects including brand strategy for a global food and beverage firm, revenue optimisation initiatives, and the launch of a digital-focused venture for a multinational industrial goods company. Her work spanned regions such as India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bhutani’s experience covers sectors including consumer goods, automotive, and technology-focused enterprises, with an emphasis on strategic planning, market entry, and digital transformation.

She succeeds in bringing a blend of consulting experience and sector knowledge to her new position at Coca-Cola INSWA.

FMCG Digital transformation Consumer Products. Leadership appointment Coca Cola
Advertisment
 