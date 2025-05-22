Coca Cola India and Southwest Asia appoints Neha Ahuja Bhutani as Vice President of strategy

New Delhi: Coca-Cola’s India and Southwest Asia (INSWA) operating unit has announced the appointment of Neha Ahuja Bhutani as Vice President of strategy, effective 1 June 2025.

In her new role, Bhutani will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at supporting the company’s growth in the region.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Bhutani was Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she worked in the Consumer Products and Industrial Goods Practices. At BCG, she led a range of projects including brand strategy for a global food and beverage firm, revenue optimisation initiatives, and the launch of a digital-focused venture for a multinational industrial goods company. Her work spanned regions such as India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bhutani’s experience covers sectors including consumer goods, automotive, and technology-focused enterprises, with an emphasis on strategic planning, market entry, and digital transformation.

She succeeds in bringing a blend of consulting experience and sector knowledge to her new position at Coca-Cola INSWA.