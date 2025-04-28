CloudTV onboards Harshad Wadivkar as Business Head - Monetisation

New Delhi: CloudTV has appointed Harshad Wadivkar as Business Head – Monetisation.

In his new role, Wadivkar will be responsible for driving key revenue strategies, creating new media partnerships and expanding CloudTV’s monetisation channels.

Wadivkar has 15+ years of experience in digital sales, account management, and client partnerships. He has previously held roles at organisations such as Adscholars, Xapads Media, and Mediascope, among others.

He has worked with brands including DSP Mutual Fund, IDBI, ESPN, Hotstar, Mahindra Auto, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rebel Foods.

Additionally, Wadivkar has also facilitated partnerships with media agencies such as GroupM, Madison, LS Digital, IPG, and Publicis.

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-founder, CloudTV, said, “We are pleased to welcome Wadivkar on board as our new Business Head for Monetisation. His extensive expertise in the digital advertising ecosystem will be instrumental in advancing our ongoing success. He brings a wealth of industry expertise to lead CloudTV’s monetisation roadmap and will reinforce our position in India’s fast-evolving connected TV (CTV) ecosystem. As the CTV sector continues to prosper, we aim to enhance our capabilities by bringing in seasoned professionals like Wadivkar to spearhead our monetisation efforts and unlock new avenues of growth and development."