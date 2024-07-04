Chupps appoints Khairav Duggal as CEO

Delhi: Chupps, a D2C footwear brand, has announced the appointment of Khairav Duggal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Duggal has over two decades of experience in the fashion and footwear business.

As CEO, Duggal will oversee all aspects of Chupps’ operations by focusing on product development, sourcing, strategic planning, and expanding sales channels, including a robust e-commerce presence.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Duggal said, “Joining Chupps is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in a dynamic and growing market. I look forward to working with the talented team to enhance our product offerings, expand our reach, and cultivate strong customer connections. We will build on Chupps’ reputation for performance, comfort, and durability, making it a household name in open footwear.”

He worked at platforms like Myntra, Cult, and Udaan has solidified his reputation as a seasoned leader in business sales, e-commerce, buying, merchandising, and strategic planning.

Yashesh Mukhi, Founder of Chupps, said, “We are delighted to welcome Khairav to the Chupps family. His proven track record in driving category growth and profitability, coupled with his deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape, aligns perfectly with our ambitions. We are confident that under Khairav’s leadership, Chupps will reach new heights in product innovation and market presence.”