Chris Wade steps down as WPP’s Director of Communications and corporate affairs

New Delhi:Chris Wade has stepped down from his role as director of communications and corporate affairs at WPP after over a decade with the company.

According to the report, Michael Frohlich, who currently serves as global chief client transformation officer and EMEA CEO at The Weber Shandwick Collective, will take over the role.

Wade joined WPP 13 years ago and has played a key role in guiding the communications and corporate affairs function through several major transitions. Reflecting on his decision, Wade shared in a note to colleagues, "After 13 wonderful, eventful years at WPP, I've decided it's time for a change. I've been considering what's next and, as WPP prepares for a change of its own, it felt like a good moment to do something new."

He continued, "Whether we were uniting adland to support the UN Development Goals, surviving the NotPetya cyber attack, navigating the CEO transition in 2018, relaunching the company under new leadership and a new brand, building a modern corporate affairs function, prioritising safety, mental health and jobs during the pandemic, etc, I am so proud of how the team has stepped up and delivered every single time – and always with skill, patience, good humour and total commitment."

Wade began his career as a senior press officer at Trinity Mirror and later became communications manager. He went on to join Guardian Media Group as head of communications and was subsequently promoted to group director of communications.

At WPP, he initially held the role of head of communications for the EMEA region before being elevated to chief communications officer.