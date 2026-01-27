New Delhi: Cheil X, an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA Group, has announced leadership changes across its Delhi and Mumbai offices. Ritesh Rao has been appointed Head of Operations for the Mumbai office, while Kanika has been promoted to head the Delhi office, having previously served as Vice President.

Ritesh Rao will oversee business expansion and operational management in Mumbai. With over 20 years of experience, his background spans integrated marketing, growth strategy, brand transformation and client leadership. He was most recently CEO of 26FIVE Global Lab and has held positions at Creativeland Asia, Isobar, and Lowe Lintas, working with brands across FMCG, media, automotive, technology, and consumer services.

Speaking about his appointment, Ritesh said, “Creativity is the heart of advertising, and creative transformation is about ensuring that the heart beats stronger across every department, platform, format, and consumer touchpoint. I’m excited to join Cheil X at a time when creativity, technology, and culture are converging faster than ever. The agency’s ambition and integrated thinking create a strong opportunity to build work that is both impactful and meaningful for the brands we partner with.”

Kanika, now Head of the Delhi office, added, “As India’s leading integrated marketing agency, Cheil’s biggest strength lies in our ability to deliver tech-first solutions across the entire marketing funnel, under one roof. From brand strategy and creative to commerce, experience, and performance, our integrated model enables seamless collaboration and end-to-end problem solving. This is increasingly critical for brands navigating complex business challenges in today’s fast-evolving market.”