Chaaipani named exclusive Ads and Brand Activation partner for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

New Delhi: Chaaipani, media and branding agency, has been named the exclusive advertising and brand activation partner for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025, one of India’s most significant and widely attended religious events, drawing over 1.5 crore devotees each year.

As part of the role, Chaaipani will manage branding, sponsorships, and on-ground activities during the Yatra. The focus will be on creating brand experiences that align with the spiritual nature of the event and follow the guidelines set by the organisers.

The 2025 edition of the Rath Yatra is set to commence on June 27, when the grand chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra make their iconic journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha.

The event offers a large platform for public engagement, especially in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Chaaipani will handle planning and execution for brands participating in the event.

Speaking about the partnership, Shruti Chaturvedi, Founder of Chaaipani, said, “We are deeply honored to be entrusted with the advertising and brand activation for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025.”

She also added, “ This is more than just a festival—it is an embodiment of faith, devotion, and centuries-old tradition. Our goal is to create a respectful and authentic brand storytelling experience that enhances the Yatra for millions of devotees while preserving its spiritual essence.”