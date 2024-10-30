Celebrities, influencers face up to Rs 50 lakh fine for promoting surrogate alcohol & tobacco ads

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in India has escalated its efforts to clamp down on the indirect promotion of alcohol and tobacco through what is known as 'surrogate advertising.'

Celebrities and social media influencers who engage in such promotional activities could now face penalties of up to Rs 50 lakh, according to new guidelines being developed by the CCPA.

Surrogate advertising involves promoting products like music CDs or mineral water that carry the branding of liquor or tobacco companies, thereby indirectly advertising the restricted products. This practice has been a workaround for years, allowing companies to maintain brand visibility despite the advertising bans on these substances.

Recent actions by the CCPA have included issuing notices to several major liquor brands for potentially using surrogate ads to promote their alcoholic beverages.

Under the proposed regulations, a first-time violation could incur a penalty of Rs 10 lakh, while subsequent violations could lead to fines up to Rs 50 lakh.

"The guidelines are part of our broader strategy to ensure consumer rights are safeguarded and to curb misleading advertisements," stated a CCPA official. "The social media space has expanded the reach of such ads, making it crucial to regulate how these products are being marketed through popular figures."