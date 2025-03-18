CCI approves Tata Sons’ acquisition of additional 10% stake in Tata Play

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Monday, approved Tata Sons, the holding firm of Tata Group, to purchase an additional stake in Tata Play. Following this, Tata Sons will acquire an additional 10% stake in Tata Play.

The antitrust regulator released a notification stating that the purchase of the stake will be facilitated by a Mauritius-based investment firm called Baytree Investments. CCI wrote, “The commission approves the acquisition of certain additional shareholding in Tata Play Limited (Tata Play) by Tata Sons Private Limited (Tata Sons) from Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd.”

Tata Play, formerly known as Tata Sky, is one of the content distribution platforms providing Pay TV and Over-the-top (OTT) services in the country. It provides Direct-to-Home (DTH) television, offering broadcasters satellite television channels and platform services across genres and languages.

Tata Play also provides Tata Play Binge, an OTT platform that brings diverse and popular OTT apps on a single user interface.