Campa partners with JioStar as ‘Co-Powered by’ sponsor for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products' Campa has signed on as the co-powered sponsor for IPL 2025 across both TV and digital platforms on JioStar.
This partnership will ensure Campa's visibility across Star Sports Network, including in regional languages (both HD and Standard), and JioStar’s streaming platform.
Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products, commented, "Our partnership with JioStar for TATA IPL is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to cricket. By securing exclusive co-powered sponsorship across TV and digital, we are amplifying our presence on India's biggest stage. With a portfolio of total beverage offerings, this collaboration not only expands Campa’s footprint but also offers an exciting opportunity to engage with millions of cricket fans, driving brand loyalty and enthusiasm across the nation for our entire portfolio of beverages."
Ishan Chatterjee, Head of Business, Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator, JioStar, said, “We are excited to welcome Campa as a key sponsor for TATA IPL 2025. This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to delivering high-impact brand engagement during the country’s biggest cricketing spectacle. With JioStar’s unmatched reach and Campa’s legacy in the beverage space, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that resonate with millions of fans across India.”
Key highlights of partnership with JioStar for IPL 2025:
- Exclusive Co-Powered Sponsorship Across TV & Digital (OTT): Campa will take centre stage on TV, while Campa Energy shines on digital platforms, ensuring maximum brand exposure across both mediums.
- High-Impact Live Match Integrations: Branded moments will be integrated into key match segments with CGI activations and innovative digital experiences, amplifying fan engagement.
- Debut of Raskik Gluco Energy & Spinner: The TATA IPL 2025 season will mark the debut of Raskik Gluco Energy and Spinner, enhancing the brand’s relevance and deepening connections with consumers.