Butterfly unveals new brand identity

New Delhi: Kitchen appliance brand Butterfly has introduced a refreshed brand identity.

Advertisment

The new identity is a redesigned logo featuring a fingerprint integrated into butterfly wings, a visual intended to reflect individuality and personal imprint, according to the company. The brand states that the updated icon represents its belief that while change is constant, one’s core identity remains intact.

The repositioning targets consumers with a so-called "zillenial" outlook, defined more by mindset than age or demographic, who are open to transformation but grounded in authenticity. The brand notes that it is shifting its focus from traditional demographics to psychographics, placing emphasis on attitude over age or gender.

Butterfly’s new tagline, ‘Celebrating Change’, aligns with what the company describes as the evolving dynamics of Indian households, marked by fluid roles, hybrid living, and increased integration of technology.

“For over 40 years, Butterfly has been a part of millions of kitchens across India. Today, as homes become more fluid and identities more self-defined, our new identity reflects not just who we are, but who we’re here for,” said Swetha Sagar, Chief Business Officer, Butterfly.

A subsidiary of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Butterfly also announced that it is redesigning its product offerings across categories, including mixer grinders and cooktops, to be more intuitive, durable, and design-focused, in response to changing consumer preferences.

“This is more than a rebrand. It’s a reimagining of what it means to belong in a modern Indian kitchen. Butterfly is for the originals. The ones who grow, shift, and adapt, but never lose the essence of who they are,” Sagar added.