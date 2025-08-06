Britannia to reinforce market leadership with brand-building investments and innovations: Varun Berry

New Delhi: Britannia Industries Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Varun Berry has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening its market leadership through sustained brand-building investments and product innovations.

He said, We aim to further reinforce our market leadership through continued investments in brand building and innovations.”

“As the year progresses, our focus will remain on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory while protecting margins amidst a heightened competitive landscape across product categories,” Berry said in a statement.

He added that the company has continued to build its core brands through targeted media and marketing interventions, aiming to deepen consumer engagement and reinforce brand equity.

Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported 3% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 520.13 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by moderation in inflation and uptick in consumption.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 504.88 crore in the June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries.

Revenue from the sale of products was up 9.8% to Rs 4,534.86 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations was higher by 8.75% to Rs 4,622.22 crore.

"Our performance...underscores the effectiveness of our focused execution strategy, which entailed maximising value from existing outlets, enabling more agile servicing to key stores, and driving operational efficiencies across our extensive distribution network, leading to a growth of 10% in sales along with robust double-digit growth across our four focus states and in adjacent bakery categories such as rusk, wafers, and croissant," Berry said.

Marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets, underpinned by moderating inflation, helped the company go back to double-digit growth after the last few periods, he said.