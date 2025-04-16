Britannia 50-50 returns with 2nd season of 4th Umpire

Mumbai: Britannia 5050 has launched Season 2 of 4th Umpire campaign.

Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign lets fans step into the shoes of an umpire, as they watch match situations and predict what happens next. Correct predictions unlock rewards like match tickets and cashback.

The new TVCs shows people making umpiring decisions in places like train compartments or even deciding who got the kite first in a neighbourhood squabble based on the theme ‘Ab India Mein Har Koi Banega Umpire.’

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager, Marketing, Britannia, said, “With Britannia 5050 4th Umpire, we’re giving fans the chance to be an umpire, asking them to predict the outcome of unique match situations. It’s our way of recognising the expert in every Indian and giving them a way to engage with the game they love. For us, it’s about creating moments that resonate long after the snack break is over.”

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang said, “We brought a human insight, our love for cricket and the brand’s positioning, together with the digital insight of initiating second screen engagement during this cricket season - to bring alive the Britannia 5050 4th Umpire digital game and campaign. A kite or a catch, ab India me har koi banega umpire.”