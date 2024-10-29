Brands match the beats of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ music tour

New Delhi: The Dil-Luminati Tour by music icon Diljit Dosanjh has not only been a musical spectacle but has also become a hotspot for brand collaborations.

The tour, which commenced in Delhi on October 26, has seen an unprecedented response, with tickets selling out within minutes across multiple cities. This overwhelming fan engagement has attracted several brands looking to leverage the high-energy atmosphere of Dosanjh's performances for marketing synergy.

With Dosanjh's immense popularity, brands like Mokobara, Jeevansathi.com, Oyo, Durex and Levi’s are strategically aligning themselves to tap into the energy of this event.

Here’s a look at how brands unleashed their creativity and produced campaigns centred around the ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour.

Mokobara:

Mokobara, an Indian D2C luggage brand, partnered with Diljit Dosanjh for the Dil-luminati tour, with the artist now becoming the brand ambassador for the brand.

The partnership will help Mokobara achieve product placements on centre stage during Diljit’s tour and build positive brand associations as well.

Diljit shared, “Big love for Mokobara. While shooting Naina on the set of Crew, we found this really cool way to bring Mokobara into the scene. We were already using their bags while filming, and we loved their design and colours. We ended up with a music video that looked like magic, and I wanted to bring that same vibe to the Dil-luminati tour. Mokobara’s got crazy energy, and I’m excited to bring it to the stage.”

Durex:

Durex tapped into the concert excitement with clever ads such as “Delay-Minati Tour” and “Now it’s time for your G.O.A.T performance,” leveraging humour to engage with the audience.

OYO:

OYO created a fun outdoor ad campaign for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour. They used a catchy line from his song “Naina” to make the slogan, “Naina Da Kehna, Ni Assi Tere, Nearby Hi Toh Rehna Hai,” highlighting their nearby services. This playful strategy was a hit with the concert audience, adding to the excitement.

Levi’s

Levi’s launched exclusive Diljit Dosanjh merchandise, allowing fans to wear their fandom. The collection included bold prints and signature washes, with customisation options available at Levi’s Tailorshops.

Jeevansathi.com

At Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, Jeevansathi.com gave water bottles to single attendees with a funny message: “Joined Jeevansathi? You’d be holding hands, not a bottle.” This playful campaign, called “Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana,” went viral, making people laugh and showing the brand’s creative way of connecting with the audience.

Lemonn

During Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour, Lemonn, an investment app, made a memorable impact by introducing a giant lemon mascot on stage. Dubbed “Lemon Man,” this mascot danced alongside Diljit and his crew during the performance of “Lemonade.”

The surprise appearance of Lemon Man added a playful twist to the concert, delighting the audience and boosting brand recognition. This creative move not only entertained fans but also effectively showcased Lemonn’s quirky and engaging brand personality.