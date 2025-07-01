Boston Consulting Group appoints Yasushi Sasaki as Asia Pacific Chair

New Delhi: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced the appointment of Yasushi Sasaki as its next Chair for the Asia Pacific region, effective 1 July 2025. Sasaki, currently serving as the firm’s Northeast Asia System Leader, is based in Tokyo and oversees operations in Japan and Korea.

He joined BCG in 2002 and has primarily worked with clients in the financial services sector, including banking, insurance, investment banking, and asset management. His advisory focus includes long-term strategy, organisational restructuring, sales reform, IT, and digital transformation. Sasaki has also held the role of Regional Practice Area Leader for Financial Institutions in Asia Pacific and has been involved in several firmwide initiatives.

With this appointment, Sasaki will become a member of BCG’s Executive Committee, Operating Committee, and People and Purpose Committee. He succeeds Neeraj Aggarwal, who has led the Asia Pacific region since 2018.

“Thanks to Neeraj’s leadership, BCG’s business in Asia Pacific is now stronger, more connected, and more future-ready than ever,” said Sasaki. “We have faced volatility, and we know more uncertainty lies ahead, but even as the winds shift, our direction remains clear. With a strong crew and a shared compass, I have no doubt we’ll continue reaching new horizons, together.”

Aggarwal commented on the leadership transition, stating, “I’m especially excited for the region as Sasaki-San steps into the role. Having worked closely with him over the years, I’ve seen his thoughtful, inclusive, and bold leadership in action. He has played a central role in strengthening the Northeast Asia system, expanding our presence in Japan and Korea and deepening collaboration across the region.”

Reflecting on the future of the region, Sasaki said, “Asia-Pacific is entering a pivotal decade, AI-fueled productivity, net-zero growth plays, and smarter supply chains are rewriting the growth playbook. I’m grateful for this opportunity to lead BCG Asia-Pacific and continue to help our clients create stronger, more resilient businesses.”