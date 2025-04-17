Boomlet powers Saridon’s record-breaking campaign to normalise period pain conversations

New Delhi: Saridon, in partnership with Boomlet Group, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for its groundbreaking influencer campaign titled “No Pain Period.” The campaign created the largest online video album of people visually expressing the unique experience of period pain, resonating like a powerful clarion call.

This initiative used the power of conversation, community and content to bring a taboo topic — women’s menstrual pain — into the mainstream spotlight, capturing these stories effectively for an Instagram age.

The ‘No Pain Period’ campaign marks an important moment in India’s marketing playbook, where Boomlet and Saridon activated an ‘unprecedented 5,189 influencers over the course of one month.’ With ‘an average of 172 videos produced per day and 7 videos per hour for 30 days’ and a staggering ‘8,000+ longlisted creators.

This campaign didn't just deliver scale — it delivered societal impact.

Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director - Boomlet Group, said, “What made this campaign special wasn’t just the numbers, though those were phenomenal, but the mission. Period pain is a reality for millions of women, and yet remains a topic that is not openly discussed. We took on the challenge to bring it to the forefront, not just through volume, but through authenticity and relevance. We are honoured that the Guinness World Records has recognised this bold campaign as a moment of global marketing innovation. Grateful to the Saridon team for trusting us with this incredible opportunity. Additionally, I'm truly proud of my team for delivering with precision, passion, and the momentum this campaign deserved. As always, we remain committed to adding meaningful value to every campaign we take on; and this one has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Preety Singh & Zaid Shaikh from Boomlet

Unlike conventional digital campaigns, ‘No Pain Period’ deployed a nuanced integration of sharp influencer targeting and rigorous offline orchestration, where the focus was not only on numbers but on curating the right voices, relevance and gender representation. This meant signing on thousands of ‘women creators’, navigating cultural and personal sensitivities, and synchronising a complex influencer operation that delivered impact within tight timelines.

Ritu Mittal, Marketing Head of Bayer Consumer Health Division, added, “At Bayer, we remain deeply committed to empowering women by providing effective solutions for menstrual pain relief. The No Pain, Period campaign and this Guinness World Record mark a significant step forward in breaking taboos and fostering open conversations about period pain. Together, we are paving the way for a future where women can take charge of their well-being, live pain-free and with confidence.”

The campaign's global win stands as a powerful case study for the industry — one that combines purpose, performance and pathbreaking execution.

With this Guinness World Record, Boomlet, an integrated influencer marketing agency offering solutions around influencer campaigns, creative content production, brand reputation management, strategic communications and crisis management, along with Saridon, has not only driven conversations around women’s health but also showcased India’s potential to lead from the front when it comes to influencer marketing at scale.