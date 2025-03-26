New Delhi: The "Big four" agency holding companies—WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, and Interpublic Group (IPG)—are locked in fierce competition to secure the Mars global media account, stated news reports.

The pet care and food conglomerate, known for brands like M&M’s, Snickers, Pedigree, and Royal Canin, has launched a global agency review.

Industry insiders estimate the account to be worth upwards of $2.4 billion.

Mars announced the review in November 2024, signaling its intent to streamline its agency partnerships across media, commerce, social media, brand PR, and influencer marketing.

The creative portion of the account, currently managed by Omnicom’s BBDO and DDB, remains unaffected by this shake-up.

Currently, WPP’s EssenceMediacom holds the reins on Mars’ global media planning and buying, a role it has maintained since consolidating the account in 2018.

The process is expected to conclude later in 2025, with the outcome likely to influence agency dynamics across the industry.