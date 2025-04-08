Big FM ropes in former cricketer Aakash Chopra for Zor Se Shor Season 3

Mumbai: Big FM has launched Zor Se Shor Season 3 featuring former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra. The campaign brings expert analysis and interactive fan engagement under the theme ‘Teams Ka Tashan, Fans Ka Jashan’.

As part of the campaign, Aakash Chopra will analyze strategies and decode player performances, while sharing cricket trivia and behind-the-scenes updates. The listeners can participate through on-air contests and win prizes.

With this campaign, Big Fm introduces ‘Shordaar Fan’, which would include memes, live stadium updates and player interviews.

Talking about Zor Se Shor Season 3, Sunil Kumaran, COO, Big FM, stated, “With each season, Zor Se Shor has brought cricket fans together and this year, Aakash Chopra will add a new dimension to the campaign. With a strong multi-platform presence, we look forward to delivering an exciting season of cricket entertainment.”

Talking about the campaign, Aakash Chopra said, “Cricket is more than just a game- it’s an emotion which binds millions of Indians together. I’m excited to collaborate with Big FM for Zor Se Shor Season 3. So, get ready for Teams Ka Tashan and Fans Ka Jashan!”

Zor Se Shor Season 3 is presented by Zuplay, Co-Powered by Canara Bank and Golidee Masale and LIC of India as Insurance Partner. With this campaign, BIG FM continues to showcase its expertise in bringing multi-platform initiatives, blending radio, digital and on-ground experiences to bring cricket fans closer to the game.