New Delhi: Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

Others who got relief from the High Court are Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the event organising company DNA Entertainment Networks, who were also arrested on June 6.

The Court asked the arrested persons to surrender their passports.

The stampede that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy stadium claimed the lives of 11 people during an event organised to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

The case came up for hearing before Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who had reserved the verdict on the interim plea by Sosale after hearing arguments on June 11.

Sosale and other petitioners are presently in judicial custody.

On June 9, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Sosale and three other arrested individuals before a local magistrate court, seeking nine-day custody. But the magistrate court had deferred the matter, awaiting the

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC Orders Release of RCB Marketing Head and Three Others

HC decision.