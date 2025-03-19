BCCI to review govt’s directive on tobacco, alcohol ad ban ahead of IPL opener

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss banning tobacco, alcohol, and cryptocurrency sponsorships following a directive from the government.

The matter will be formally discussed during the Apex Council meeting in Kolkata, scheduled ahead of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry instructed BCCI to prohibit all forms of tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertising, during the IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22.

The Apex Council’s agenda includes discussions on sponsorship regulations, particularly regarding tobacco and cryptocurrency brands, as highlighted in agenda item No. 9: "Discussion regarding sponsorship from tobacco and crypto brands."

The BCCI will also form the organising committee of the Women's ODI World Cup, besides taking a call on the venues for the ICC event it will be hosting later this year at its Apex Council emergent meeting in Kolkata.