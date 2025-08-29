BCCI rules out stop-gap sponsor, seeks long-term partner till 2027 ODI World Cup

New Delhi: With the Asia Cup 2025 less than two weeks away, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is scrambling to fill the void left by Dream11’s exit as Team India’s jersey sponsor. But instead of opting for a quick-fix deal, the board has decided to pursue a long-term partner, one that will stay with the team until the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The decision was taken at the BCCI Apex Council meeting held on August 27 under interim president Rajeev Shukla. Sponsorship was the top item on the agenda after Dream11 terminated its Rs 358-crore deal following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill on August 21, which bans real-money gaming platforms.
Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that the board has ruled out signing a stop-gap sponsor just for the Asia Cup, choosing instead to invite interest from brands willing to commit for the next two-and-a-half years.
“The priority is to secure a partnership that provides continuity until 2027 rather than short-term relief,” a senior BCCI functionary said.
Two names have already surfaced as potential contenders: Japanese auto major Toyota Motor and an unnamed fintech startup. Both have expressed early interest, though the board has not yet floated an official tender. Industry chatter also points to Reliance Jio as a likely suitor given its existing stakes in Indian cricket through media and sponsorship arrangements.
The BCCI is believed to be eyeing a deal bigger than Dream11’s, capitalising on the exposure of Team India’s jersey.
Dream11 had signed its agreement in July 2023, committing Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore for away fixtures until March 2026. But the new law left the platform ineligible to continue. The termination was finalised after Dream11 officials met BCCI CEO Hemang Amin in Mumbai.
The sudden exit has created logistical headaches, with Asia Cup jerseys already printed with the Dream11 logo rendered unusable. “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy framed by the central government,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.
Over the years, big-ticket sponsors of Team India’s jersey, ranging from Sahara to Byju’s and now Dream11, have either faced regulatory, financial, or reputational challenges after taking the slot.
India could walk onto the field without a title sponsor for the first time in decades, an unprecedented scenario for a cricket powerhouse that has never lacked suitors for its most visible commercial asset.