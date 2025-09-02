BCCI opens bidding for Team India lead sponsor rights; proposals due by Sept 16

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) to procure the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights.
The move comes in the wake of the Indian government’s enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and related advertising, forcing Dream11 to end its sponsorship contract nearly a year early.
Interested entities can purchase the IEOI document starting today, September 2, 2025, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus applicable GST (Rs 90,000), or USD 5,675 for international bidders.
The window to acquire the documents remains open until September 12, 2025, with the deadline for submitting bid proposals set on September 16, 2025.
While purchasing the IEOI is mandatory, eligibility to actually submit a bid depends on meeting stringent criteria.
Prospective bidders must have an average turnover or net worth of at least Rs 300 crore over the past three audited years.
Additionally, they must be deemed a “fit and proper person,” free of convictions, legal violations, or financial defaults.
The BCCI has explicitly barred participation from entities involved in online gaming/gambling, cryptocurrency, and tobacco.
“Bidders are prohibited from submitting bids through surrogate brands. Surrogate branding refers to any attempt to indirectly submit a bid on behalf of a different entity or Person through the use of a different entity or person. This includes, but is not limited to, the use of different names, brands, identities or logos,” it added.
The following Brand Categories are blocked on account of the BCCI having existing sponsors within these segments: Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturers; Banks, Banking & Financial Service and Non-Banking Financial Companies; Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages; Fans, Mixer Grinders and Safety Locks; and Insurance. No bidder, except the relevant existing sponsor of the BCCI in these categories, may submit a bid.