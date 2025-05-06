Bajaj Consumer Care cuts FY25 ad spend by 13.8% to Rs 137.8 crore

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care reduced ad spend by 13.8% to Rs 137.80 crore in FY2025, vs. Rs 160 crore it spent in FY2024.

The company's Q4 FY2025 adex was down by 8.7% to Rs 36.64 crore from Rs 40.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bajaj Consumer invested Rs 33 crore in advertisement and promotions in the December quarter.

The company reported a 13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.98 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company earned a profit of Rs 35.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group.

Revenue from operations was higher by 4.38% year-on-year to Rs 250.49 crore in the March quarter of FY25. Total expenses were up 6.4% to Rs 221.38 crore.

In FY25, the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.4% year-on-year to Rs 125.26 crore. Total revenue from operations was at Rs 964.82 crore, down 1.96% as compared to FY24.

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, etc.