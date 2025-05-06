Advertisment

0

Marketing

Bajaj Consumer Care cuts FY25 ad spend by 13.8% to Rs 137.8 crore

The company's Q4 FY2025 adex was down by 8.7% to Rs 36.64 crore from Rs 40.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Bajaj-Corp
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care reduced ad spend by 13.8% to Rs 137.80 crore in FY2025, vs. Rs 160 crore it spent in FY2024. 

The company's Q4 FY2025 adex was down by 8.7% to Rs 36.64 crore from Rs 40.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bajaj Consumer invested Rs 33 crore in advertisement and promotions in the December quarter. 

The company reported a 13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.98 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company earned a profit of Rs 35.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group.

Revenue from operations was higher by 4.38% year-on-year to Rs 250.49 crore in the March quarter of FY25. Total expenses were up 6.4% to Rs 221.38 crore.

In FY25, the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.4% year-on-year to Rs 125.26 crore. Total revenue from operations was at Rs 964.82 crore, down 1.96% as compared to FY24.

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, etc.

ad spend adex revenue net profit Bajaj Consumer Care Bajaj
Advertisment
 