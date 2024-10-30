Automakers see record Dhanteras sales; October bookings surge 30%

New Delhi: Led by robust demand in the festive period, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors are looking to have record retail sales in October.

The companies are also eyeing bumper deliveries to customers on Dhanteras.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said it has delivered about 30,000 units to customers on Tuesday.

"We are also expecting another 10,000 deliveries tomorrow. Last year we witnessed registration of around 23,000 units," said Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee.

He noted that the company is witnessing robust demand and is expecting deliveries of around 2 lakh units this month.

"October is going to be an all-time high for us in terms of retail sales. It will be the highest ever. The earlier highest was 1,91,476 units in October 2020," Banerjee said.

The bumper sales are also expected to bring down inventory levels for the company to around 30 days from the current 36-37 days, he noted.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker has seen strong growth, with 30% increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year.

"As a result, this October, the total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will deliver more than 15,000 vehicles, on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches," he added.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the luxury car market leader has recorded its best-ever sales this Dhanteras, backed by new launches like the LWB E-Class and also strongly driven by SUVs like GLC, GLE & GLS.

"There has been a sales growth of 10% this Dhanteras compared to last year," he added.

Kia India said it has delivered around 6,000 cars on Dhanteras.

JSW MG Motor India announced the delivery of over a hundred EVs in a single day in Delhi-NCR.