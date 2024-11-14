Auto brands’ TV ad volumes drop 14%, while print & digital surge by 25% & 55% in H1 2024

New Delhi: TAM has published its mid-year advertising report for the auto sector, covering TV, print, radio, and digital media for the first half of 2024.

According to the report, ad volumes on TV for the auto sector witnessed a de-growth of 14% during Jan-Jun 2024 over Jan-Jun 2023.

However, the auto sector experienced a 29% growth during Jan-Jun 2024 compared to the same period in 2022.

Two-wheelers was the leading category with a 39% share of ad volumes in H1 2024 on TV.

The top 10 brands together added 33% share of ad volumes, with Honda Shine leading the list on TV.

News was the leading channel genre of the auto sector during Jan-Jun’24 with a 65% share.

Ad space in print was increased by 25% in Jan-Jun 2024 compared to Jan-Jun 2023. Honda Shine 100 was the leading brand in print, with a 7% share of ad space.

Hindi was the most preferred publication language in Jan-Jun 2024. 54% of the total ad space utilised by the auto sector advertisers for different types of sales promotions in print media.

Maruti Suzuki India retained its top position in H1 2024 over H1 2023 on the print medium.

When it comes to radio, ad volumes for the auto sector increased by 14% in Jan-Jun 2024 compared to Jan-Jun 2023. Cars was the leading category and Maruti Suzuki India was among the advertisers in H1 2024 on the radio.

Gujarat was the leading state for auto sector advertising on radio during Jan-Jun 2024. The top 10 brands together added 35% share of ad volumes, with Nissan Magnite leading the list.

Maruti Suzuki India retained its 1st position with a 20% share of ad volumes in H1 2024 over H1 2023 on radio.

Ad impressions on digital medium witnessed a massive growth of 55% during Jan-Jun 2024 over Jan-Jun 2023. Cars was the leading category with a 46% share of ad impressions.

Hyundai Motor India was the leading brand on digital media with a 9% share of ad impressions in H1 2024. During Jan-Jun 2024, the programmatic transaction method had the highest share of ad impressions of 89%.