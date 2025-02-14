Audi India and PHD Media tie up with Huella to launch Q7 facelift with CTV campaign

New Delhi: Audi India launched its Q7 facelift in collaboration with partners – PHD India, using Huella Service’s NEXad for a Connected TV (CTV) campaign.

Using NEXad’s technology, Audi India’s CTV-focused campaign featured an interactive experience where users could change the car’s colours using their TV remotes, while other features like dynamic LED headlamps, luxurious interiors, and enhanced flexibility were highlighted through a video.

Gaurav Sinha, Head of Marketing, Audi India, said, "At Audi India, our unwavering commitment to our brand ethos, Vorsprung Durch Technik – ‘Advancement through Technology,’ inspires everything we do. It was this guiding principle that drove us to leverage the innovation on CTV for the launch of the new Audi Q7, creating an immersive and captivating experience for our audience. With this interactive innovation, we set a new benchmark in how luxury automotive brands can engage with audiences in the digital era."

Prrincey Roy, Co-Founder and CEO, Huella Services, said that NEXad’s technology of blending interactivity with precise targeting, brought Audi’s luxury vision to life, setting a new standard for engagement on the connected TV.

“We must thank Audi’s marketing team and PHD India for entrusting us with an opportunity to showcase our capabilities that make CTV ads interactive and immersive. At NEXad, we don’t just run ads—we craft experiences. Our technology seamlessly fuses interactivity with razor-sharp targeting, turning Audi’s luxury vision into an immersive journey on Connected TV. This campaign didn’t just set a new standard for engagement—it redefined what’s possible in CTV advertising,” said Prrincey.

PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, brought together its client, Audi India, and Huella Services for this innovation.

"PHD India's approach to audience-first planning frameworks has helped us drive impact for Audi's campaign. With increasing premiumisation across the country, CTV is a powerful medium that helps us with rich targeting signals to identify premium households and target them accordingly. In times of reduced attention spans, not only does CTV have a high attentive reach, but its innovative ad units also help us break the clutter and stand out from the crowd," said Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India.

Credits:

Audi India:

Moupriya Das – AGM, Marketing

Ritika Shetty – Marketing Manager

Huella Services:

Saurabh Wason – National Sales Director – NEXad, Huella Services

Ketaki Hardikar – Regional Director – West, Huella Services

PHD India: PHD’s Audi Team