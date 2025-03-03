Astroyogi expands into retail with “Yogii by Astroyogi”

New Delhi: Astroyogi, an astrology and wellness platform, announced its expansion into the retail sector with the launch of “Yogii by Astroyogi”.

As per Yogii by Astroyogi, it aims to enter the astro-spiritual products market, valued at over Rs 60 billion, with a range of certified spiritual essentials.

The brand offers rudraksha, a selection of healing crystals, available in various forms, such as bracelets, pyramids, and raw stones, and puja products, including agarbatti, sambrani, dhoop, and puja oils.

Meena Kapoor, Founder, Astroyogi, said, "Spirituality and astrology are both deeply personal dimensions. Therefore, the tools we use must be genuine and trustworthy. With Yogii, we are organising a fragmented market by offering products that come with a promise of authenticity, quality, and ethical sourcing. Whether it's a rudraksha, a healing crystal, or eco-friendly puja essentials, we ensure every product meets the highest standards."

Astroyogi started in 2001, providing online astrology services in India. With COO Aditya Kapoor, the platform launched an app in 2016.