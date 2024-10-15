Arijit Sengupta becomes Chief Marketing Officer at Zydus Wellness

New Delhi: Arijit Sengupta has been appointed as the new Chief Marketing Officer at Zydus Wellness.

Before joining Zydus, Sengupta was leading Reckitt as the global marketing head from 2020–24, where he oversaw the operations of Upspring – a wellness startup under Reckitt.

He first joined Reckitt in 2014 as Senior Marketing Director Asia- Mead Johnson Nutrition. Later, he was elevated to look after the company’s Indonesia business in 2017 as their CMO.

His career includes names like Colgate, Palmolive and Unilever, with an overall experience of about 22 years in brand building at a global level — including countries like the USA, Europe and Asia.