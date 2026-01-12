New Delhi: Apexx Media, a brand strategy and communications firm, has officially relaunched its brand under the new name AMBC (Apexx Media Brand Creators), along with a new logo featuring an upward arrow, which the agency says represents its mission to elevate client reputations to a level where competition becomes irrelevant.

Poonam Mahajan, Founder & Director, AMBC, said, “The relaunch reflects the evolution of AMBC from a traditional PR firm into a reputation and communication advisory with a global outlook. As brands today operate in increasingly complex and competitive environments, our focus is on building long-term credibility, strategic visibility, and influence across markets. The new identity strengthens our commitment to delivering responsible, insight-driven communication solutions for leaders and organisations seeking to grow beyond borders.”

The agency is recognised for its expertise in brand strategy and crisis communication, providing structured approaches to reputation management and public relations.

Commenting further on the relaunch, Mahajan said, “In the era of digital PR, while embracing new-age communication strategies, we remain deeply rooted in traditional brand growth principles. We don’t chase media coverage; we build credibility. Reputation isn’t created overnight, it is earned through consistent and strategic communication. As part of its expansion strategy, AMBC has also entered the domains of media buying and outdoor branding, broadening its service portfolio to provide end-to-end communication and visibility solutions for brands seeking both credibility and scale.”