Amazon Fashion rebrands Gen Z Storefront to ‘Serve’

While Gen Z users on the platform have tripled since launch in April 2023, shoppers from Tier II & III cities have grown 40% year-on-year, says the company

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Amazon Serve
New Delhi: Amazon Fashion has rebranded its Gen Z-focused online storefront, transitioning from ‘Next Gen Store’ to ‘Serve’. 

Launched initially in April 2023, the storefront has seen growth, with a 3X surge in Gen Z customers and a 40% year-on-year increase in shoppers from Tier II and III cities such as Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Surat, according to a company statement.

The revamped storefront offers over 350 brands and 2 million products, blending fast fashion, affordable styles, and sustainable options. 

The rebrand comes as Amazon Fashion doubles down on its Gen Z strategy, incorporating immersive features like virtual try-ons, Style Snap (an image-based search tool), and personalised recommendations powered by generative AI tools like Rufus.

Since its inception, the storefront has collaborated with brands like Bewakoof, Souled Store, Vero Moda, and Skybags, curating selections that resonate with Gen Z’s experimental tastes.

