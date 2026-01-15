Amagi Media Labs IPO draws muted response; subscribed 13% on Day 2

New Delhi: The Amagi Media Labs IPO, one of the most anticipated technology offerings of early 2026, has seen a muted subscription response from the market so far, with demand across investor categories remaining below expectations even as the offer enters its final days of bidding.
On the second day of bidding, Amagi Media Labs’ IPO was subscribed 13%, as per BSE data. The retail category saw 49% subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 8%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received bids for 3%. The IPO received bids for 35,08,780 shares, as against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The IPO opened for subscription on January 13, 2026 and is set to close on January 16, 2026. The issue is priced in the band of Rs 343 to Rs 361 per share, with a total size of around Rs 1,788.6–1,789 crore. The share allotment is expected to be finalised by January 19, 2026, and the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on January 21, 2026.