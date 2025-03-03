Allied Blenders and Distillers launches ABD Maestro with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has embarked on its premiumisation journey with the formation of its subsidiary ABD Maestro, a strategic business venture in collaboration with Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh will take charge as the creative and business partner of ABD Maestro, Allied Blenders said in a filing

Bikram Basu, the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, ABD, will be the Managing Director of ABD Maestro.

Basu has prior leadership experience of over two decades from Pernod Ricard and United Spirits, where he held key marketing and strategy roles.

ABD Maestro’s portfolio will have a mix of owned, licensed and distributed brands.

Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whisky is a curated blend of the best single malts from Highlands and Speyside and contrasts with Woodburns Indian Malt Whisky to work an interesting route to consumers. Zoya Special Batch Gin and the recently acquired Pumori Small Batch Gin will lead the flavour, and with the global Russian Standard Vodka build the white spirits and cocktail strategy. Segredo Aldeia, Goa's unique café and white rum, will deepen consumer engagement through a refreshed approach.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD, said, "This unique business venture marks a new era, something truly different and iconic. At ABD, we believe in crafting new stories and, ABD Maestro is a major initiative to lead us to the journey for premiumisation, growth and higher margin business. Ranveer Singh is a Bollywood icon and a powerhouse in himself who embodies a spirit that is bold, vibrant, and is constantly pushing boundaries with his entrepreneurial acumen. With Bikram Basu helming the ABD Maestro business, we are here to set trends.”

“The Spirits industry is ripe for disruption, and that's exactly what we're here to do," said Ranveer Singh, Creative and Business Partner, ABD Maestro, "With ABD Maestro, we are not just creating premium drinks – we are bottling imagination, adventure, and the essence of contemporary India. Every bottle will narrate a story, every sip an experience. This is about creating a culture of celebration that speaks to the young Indian and also travels globally."

Basu said, "Maestro will be a consumer first business. Every brand and experience we build will have enthusiasts at the centre. Ranveer as a creative partner is unique, involved, and fun. We have seen this right from ideation. This will be an interesting journey, and I hope to work with some exceptional teams and colleagues to achieve and enjoy success together.”