New Delhi: Airtel Business has announced the elevation of Shreyas Mehrotra as its Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Sales. He will also continue to oversee digital sales for the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, following a series of senior leadership roles within the organisation.

Mehrotra has been part of Airtel for several years, most recently leading marketing and digital sales for Airtel Business. In this capacity, he has worked across product propositions, go-to-market strategy, customer journeys and digital transformation initiatives for the company’s enterprise portfolio.

Before his current responsibilities, Mehrotra played a key role in building Airtel Black, where he led category strategy and convergence across mobility, broadband and DTH services. His work involved cross-functional collaboration across product, technology, customer experience and sales teams.

Prior to joining Airtel, Mehrotra held senior marketing roles at Tata Teleservices and Ola, and earlier worked in brand management positions at Marico. His career spans consumer goods, telecom and digital-first businesses, with experience across brand strategy, growth marketing and customer-led product launches.