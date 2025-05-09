Adityan Kayalakal, Head of Marketing at Veera, moves on

New Delhi: Adityan Kayalakal, Head of Marketing and a founding team member at Veera, has decided to step down from his role.

Currently serving his notice period, Kayalakal’s next move remains undisclosed.

Sources close to the development confirmed the news to BestMediaInfo.com.

Kayalakal joined Veera in mid-2023, playing a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, which reached 4 million users within the first year. This includes over 1 million monthly active users, 500k weekly active users, and 100k daily active users.

Before Veera, he served as the Head of Global Digital Strategy, Platforms, and Social Media at Byju’s, where he managed the edtech giant’s digital presence globally.

His career spans over 18 years, with leadership roles at prominent organisations, including the National Basketball Association (NBA) as Director - Global Content and Media, and senior positions at agencies like Bates CHI and Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India and others.