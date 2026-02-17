New Delhi: The Adani Group has announced a USD 100-billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres in India by 2035, one of the largest integrated energy-compute initiatives globally.

According to Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship firm, the initiative is expected to generate an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and related industries, creating a projected USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in the country.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The world is entering an intelligence revolution more profound than any previous industrial revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade.” He added that India is well positioned to take a leading role.

“At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” he said.

For decades, we imported technology.

Now we are building the backbone.

Renewable energy. Grid resilience. Hyperscale AI.

A $250B intelligence ecosystem in motion.

India will not follow the AI century.

India will shape it. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fqv4S42OAb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 17, 2026

The plan extends AdaniConneX’s 2 GW national data centre platform, targeting an expansion to 5 GW. The increased capacity is underpinned by partnerships with Google, for a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, and with Microsoft, for similar facilities in Hyderabad and Pune.

“The Adani Group is in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large-scale campuses across India,” the statement said, without providing further details.

The group is also collaborating with Flipkart to develop a second AI data centre to support high-performance AI workloads and next-generation digital commerce.