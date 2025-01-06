Abhishek Bachchan becomes co-owner of ICC-sanctioned European T20 League

New Delhi: Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has become the co-owner of the newly sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

The ETPL, which has garnered formal sanction from the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to commence its inaugural season from July 15 to August 3, 2025. This league represents a partnership between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, aiming to showcase talent from these nations alongside international cricket stars.

Bachchan has previously invested in teams in India's Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League.

Bachchan said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands."

Warren Deutrom, Chair of the interim working group for the ETPL, expressed enthusiasm about Bachchan's involvement, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan as a co-owner of the ETPL. His deep passion for sports and entrepreneurial acumen add tremendous value to our vision of elevating the status and profile of European cricket."

The league aims to tap into the latent potential of cricket in Europe, where 34 out of 108 ICC members reside, thus promoting the sport in a region where it is gaining significant momentum.

Saurav Banerjee, Director of ETPL, emphasised this point, "Cricket, the second most-watched sport globally, is gaining significant momentum in Europe. With 34 out of 108 ICC members from this region, we aim to make cricket a major sport here, building a legacy that players, fans, and stakeholders can proudly celebrate."

Priyanka Kaul, Director, ETPL, added, “Starting with six teams—Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow—and with prominent media partners ensuring extensive coverage, the tournament will reach audiences worldwide, with Europe, India, Australia, England, being some of the key markets. Abhishek’s deep passion for sports and enthusiasm for this initiative have been invaluable. We look forward to continuing this exciting collaboration with him on this journey.”

S Ravi, Founder of Ravi Rajan Group, and Abhishek Ravi, Partner Ravi Rajan Group and Financial Advisor to the ETPL, emphasised the league’s financial integrity: “Transparency and due diligence are at the core of the ETPL. With robust financial oversight, we are committed to building a trusted and sustainable platform for all stakeholders.”

Adding to the league’s business framework, KPMG serves as an Advisor, providing support in financial planning, due diligence, governance, and strategic advisory. A formal launch event for the ETPL will be held in due course to unveil key franchise and fan information, including franchise ownership, names and brands, and details about the players draft.