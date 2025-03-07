ABD appoints Arvind Hangal and Roshni Chatterjee as Marketing Directors

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has approved the appointment of Arvind Hangal and Roshni Chatterjee as Marketing Directors and designated them as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company with immediate effect.

Hangal has been associated with ABD since November 1, 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mumbai and a Master’s in Management Studies in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Prior to joining ABD, he worked with Novartis India as a Category Manager.

Chatterjee has 18 years of experience in FMCG (Unilever, Kraft, Heinz) and B2B (Sleek, Jungle Venture) in the APAC region. She has experience in strategic and data-driven marketing, product innovation, integrated campaigns and cross-functional collaboration.

She worked with Sleek Tech as their Global Head of Brand and Communications based in Singapore, most recently.

She has worked for Vaseline in Thailand and Indonesia. While at Kraft Heinz, Chatterjee led the company’s foray into the snacking white space across the APAC region and led the India turnaround strategy