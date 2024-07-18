Zee5 partners for live streaming of Calcutta Football League matches

Delhi: Zee5 has announced its partnership with the Calcutta Football League, a football competition in West Bengal organised by the Indian Football Association.
As a part of the partnership, the fans can now stream all the matches live on Zee5. Kicked off on June 27, The Calcutta Football League will continue till September 30 with Zee5 featuring 26 teams divided in two groups of 13 teams playing a total of 199 matches.
The tournament includes teams such as Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Diamond Harbour FC, amongst others. The matches would be streamed both in Bangla and English commentary. Additionally, Zee5 will offer Video on demand (VOD) content.
Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of Zee5 India, stated, “We are delighted to partner with the Calcutta Football League to bring our audience an immersive football streaming experience. This partnership not only highlights Zee5's commitment to delivering high-quality sports content but also celebrates the rich football culture of Bengal. It exemplifies our dedication to pushing boundaries and ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience for our viewers.”
Anirban Dutta, Secretary of the Indian Football Association, said, “We are thrilled that this deal has come to fruition, as it marks the first time the Calcutta Football League will be broadcasted on a major platform like Zee5. This is a significant step forward for the league and its fans."