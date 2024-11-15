ZEE5 focuses on family-friendly entertainment with upcoming content lineup

New Delhi: Prioritising family-friendly content, ZEE5 has curated content to ensure families can enjoy a wide range of genres together, said the OTT platform.

In November, ZEE5 presents a bouquet of diverse content coming on the platform, including original series like Paithani, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Vitromates in Hindi; the World Digital Premiere of Yek Number in Marathi; the post-theatrical release of Ma Nana Super Hero, a Telugu family drama film; and the release of an original Telugu series, Vikatakavi, a fantasy drama.

In a statement, ZEE5 wrote, “From thrilling crime series and heartfelt dramas to lighthearted comedies, ZEE5's commitment to family-friendly storytelling ensures there's something for everyone to enjoy together.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, we are proud to present a diverse content slate that reflects India’s rich cultural tapestry. With stories that span languages, regions, and genres, our content is curated to bring families together and offer something special for all ages. We’re delighted to be a part of our viewers' joyful moments, providing family-friendly entertainment that unites and resonates with audiences in every corner of India."