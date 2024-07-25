Zee5 drops trailer of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Delhi: Zee5 has released the trailer of ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah.’ Set to premiere on August 9, this Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor co-production aims to question the viewers on the possibility of altering present and future by changing the past.

Helmed by the director Umesh Bist, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has a cast including Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal in the lead and Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma, among others.

Co-produced by Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic Entertainment, and filmmaker duo Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah tells the tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 India, said, “At Zee5, we remain dedicated to bringing exceptional content to our viewers. The trailer launch of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is a testament to this commitment. Our collaboration with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, both renowned for their storytelling excellence, is an exciting step towards enriching Zee5’s diverse content library. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' offers a unique blend of mystery, and drama in a way that we believe will captivate audiences in India and beyond. We're confident that this series will set a new benchmark for original content in the digital streaming space.”

A senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Karwa, from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Juyal, find themselves linked by a perplexing communication tool that springs to life at 11:11 PM for a fleeting 60 seconds. At the center of this is a determined woman Vamika Rawat, played by Kamra, once mentored by the senior detective Shaurya Anthwal before he mysteriously disappeared and now guiding the present-day young police officer Yug Arya.

As Shaurya and Yug join forces to crack the many cold cases, they unknowingly set off a chain reaction, altering the course of history with each breakthrough. Vamika, who is oblivious to the extraordinary connection between Shaurya and Yug, is increasingly puzzled by her subordinate's uncanny insights. With every solved mystery, this unlikely trio edges closer to uncovering a staggering truth about the officer’s vanishing act and the nature of their impossible alliance.

Kamra said, "Stepping into the world of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an exhilarating journey for me. This role is unlike anything I've ever done before - it's pushed me out of my comfort zone. Playing a cop in this mind-bending mystery thriller has been both thrilling and demanding. Moreover, working alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor is a dream come true - their guidance and creative energy on set was truly inspiring. I can't wait for Zee5’s audience to experience this unique story that blends time, suspense, and human emotions in such an unlikely way, that makes the storytelling graph of the show truly unique and exciting”.

Juyal said, "Being part of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been a transformative experience for me. I started my journey on a TV reality show, seamlessly transitioned into hosting and comedic roles. Now, as I make a mark in the Bollywood industry, I am deeply grateful to Guneet for recognizing my potential and encouraging me to embrace serious and challenging roles. Portraying a police officer for the first time feels like a significant responsibility, it's a big leap from my usual performances, and I'm grateful for this opportunity. It allows me to showcase a different side of my acting abilities and I can't wait for the Zee5 audiences to see what we've created with 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' - it's going to be a whole new experience for me and hopefully for the audience too!".

Karwa said, "Immersing myself in the world of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has been an incredible journey. The idea of manipulating time and its impact on our decisions is fascinating, and it's been thrilling to portray that on screen. Collaborating with such a talented cast and being guided by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Umesh Sir has been a special experience. This project is unlike anything I've worked on before - it's intense, makes you think, and keeps you engaged. I can't wait for Zee5 audiences to delve into this distinctive mix of thriller and suspense that challenges our perception of reality. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is a series that will make you reevaluate everything you thought you knew about time and fate.”