YouTube rolls out AI-powered 'Peak Points' to help advertisers target high-engagement moments

New Delhi: YouTube has introduced a new artificial intelligence tool designed to help advertisers identify moments in videos where viewer engagement is at its highest. The feature, called Peak Points, uses Google’s Gemini AI model to detect segments in videos that generate increased viewer attention, allowing ads to be placed immediately after these points.

Announced during YouTube's annual Brandcast event in New York, the feature is currently in a pilot phase and is expected to roll out more broadly later this year. According to the platform, the AI model is trained using various video elements, including individual frames and transcripts, to determine when audiences are most attentive.

The initiative reflects YouTube’s ongoing focus on ad performance and creator monetisation, with Peak Points expected to influence click-through rates—an important factor in how advertising revenue is distributed.

The development comes as technology companies increasingly seek to apply generative AI to consumer-facing products, even as broader industry conversations around safety and ethical deployment continue.