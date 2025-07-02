YouTube introduces Shopping stickers in Shorts to simplify in-video product discovery

New Delhi: YouTube is rolling out Shopping product stickers in Shorts videos, offering a new way for viewers to discover and access items featured in content. The update replaces the older Shopping button format and allows creators to embed product links directly as stickers within their videos.

According to YouTube, “Shorts with these stickers saw over 40% more clicks on products than those with the old Shopping button” during testing last month.

Under the new system, when a creator tags a product in a Short, a sticker is automatically generated based on the first item. Creators can customise the size and placement of the sticker. If more than one product is tagged, a down arrow on the sticker allows viewers to expand and see the full list. Tapping on any of the products redirects users to the retailer’s website.

The stickers are being introduced globally over the next week, with South Korea set to follow soon.

As per the report, the earlier version of product tagging relied on a banner containing a Shopping button that, when tapped, displayed a carousel of products. The new approach is intended to make the interaction more seamless and visually integrated within the video.

At the Cannes Lions 2025, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said, “Shorts now average over 200 billion daily views.” He also announced that “Google’s Veo 3 video generator, which creates video and audio, will come to Shorts later this summer.”