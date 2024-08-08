YouTube introduces new ad formats for CTV and Shorts

New Delhi: At the latest Brandcast India event held in Delhi, Shekar Khosla, VP of Marketing at Google India, unveiled YouTube's new ad formats: Pause Ads and Branded QR Codes for CTV.

“YouTube is where India connects, gets entertained, and finds inspiration—whether on a Connected TV or a mobile screen. TV viewing in India has fundamentally shifted, and we’re dedicated to leading this change by offering the best Connected TV experience and innovative ad formats that seamlessly link marketers with their audiences, on any screen and in any format,” said Shekar Khosla, Vice-President of Marketing at Google India.

Earlier this year, the tech giant piloted these innovations in YouTube's CTV ecosystem and declared them a hit by April.

Pause ads allow brands to sneak into the spotlight whenever users hit pause, while Branded QR Codes give viewers instant access to more information on products, brands, or creators with a quick scan.

YouTube has also rolled out new ad products for Shorts, including animated image ads, interactive figures, and gesture-based interactions.

Khosla highlighted, “Today’s users crave ads that are native, authentic, engaging, and personal. This evolution is allowing creators to emerge as the new frontrunners in short-form content. Notably, 69% of viewers find YouTube creators the most influential in their product research—1.9 times more impactful than any other short-form video platform in India.”

He also noted that Motorola effectively reached Gen Z audiences with YouTube Shorts during the launch of their Edge 50 Pro in India, achieving an impressive 36% increase in incremental reach.