YouTube experiments with new 'Play Something' feature

New Delhi: YouTube is currently testing a feature designed to help users who struggle with deciding what to watch next. The video-sharing platform has introduced a floating 'Play something' button within its Android application, aiming to simplify content discovery.

This feature, which has been in various stages of testing for over a year, appears as a prominent floating action button (FAB) just above the app's bottom bar. When tapped, it uses the YouTube Shorts player to start a random video, whether it's a Short or a standard YouTube video, tailoring the selection presumably based on the user's viewing history and preferences.

The initiative follows similar experiments by YouTube, including previous iterations like a 'Play Something' banner and a button resembling the classic YouTube logo. The current version, however, uses a more noticeable black background with white text, enhancing visibility for users.

According to the news reports, this test was first noted in the YouTube app version 19.50 for Android. While there's no official word on when or if this feature will roll out to all users, it represents YouTube's ongoing effort to keep its audience engaged by offering a quick, easy way to find new content without endless scrolling.

It's reminiscent of features like Netflix's now-discontinued 'Surprise Me' button, showing YouTube's interest in adopting similar user experience enhancements.