Yaap Digital IPO GMP turns flat; issue subscribed 2.44 times on final day

New Delhi: The initial public offering of Yaap Digital Ltd was subscribed 2.44 times on the final day of bidding, according to exchange data as of 2 pm on Thursday.
The SME issue drew bids for 96,40,000 shares against 39,52,000 shares on offer. A total of 1,350 applications were received across investor categories.
Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 41,77,000 shares through three applications. Non-Institutional Investors sought 35,25,000 shares across 376 applications. This included bids for 32,21,000 shares from applicants above Rs 10 lakh and 3,04,000 shares in the Rs 2–10 lakh bracket.
Retail investors in the IND category applied for 19,38,000 shares through 969 applications.
Grey market sentiment weakened through the issue period. The IPO opened with a grey market premium of Rs 4 on February 25, indicating an estimated listing price of around Rs 149. The GMP slipped to Rs 0 on February 26 and remained flat on February 27, suggesting no expected listing gains at present.
Yaap Digital opened its Rs 80.11 crore SME IPO on February 25, 2026. The issue comprises 55,25,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, priced in the Rs 138–145 band.
The company said it will use proceeds for part payment towards the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, setting up an AI-led short-form content production hub, meeting working capital needs, pursuing unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
The anchor portion opened on February 24, and the issue closes on February 27. Allotment is expected on March 2, with listing slated for March 5 on the NSE Emerge platform.
SME IPOs are meant for relatively smaller companies listing on dedicated platforms, typically with lighter compliance requirements and smaller issue sizes than mainboard offerings.