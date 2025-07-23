X slashes subscription prices in India across all tiers

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has reduced subscription prices in India across all membership tiers. The cost of X Premium has been cut by up to 48%. The platform announced the revised pricing on its official website, and the new rates are now live.

For mobile app users, the Premium tier is now priced at Rs 470 per month, down from Rs 900. Users opting for annual billing will pay Rs 4,272, equivalent to Rs 356 per month, a 16% reduction on the previous yearly rate.

The X Premium plan includes features such as a larger reply boost, monetisation through posts, the blue checkmark, Grok with increased limits, access to X Pro, analytics, media studio, and the creator subscription feature.

Prices for the Basic and Premium Plus tiers have also been revised. The Basic subscription now costs Rs 170 per month, a drop from Rs 243.75. The annual cost for the Basic plan is Rs 1,700. While it does not include the verification badge, users receive access to post editing, longer-form content, background video play, and media downloads.

According to the report, Premium Plus, the highest-tier membership, now costs Rs 2,570 per month, down from Rs 3,470. The annual plan is priced at Rs 26,400, or Rs 2,200 per month. Premium Plus offers users an ad-free experience, the ability to publish full-length articles, and access to SuperGrok, the platform’s advanced AI assistant powered by Grok 4.