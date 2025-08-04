WPP’s Mindshare Fulcrum names Kosal Malladi as Digital Head

New Delhi: Mindshare Fulcrum, the specialised agency under WPP Media, has appointed Kosal Malladi as its Digital Head. In his new role, Malladi will focus on strengthening the agency’s digital approach and shaping integrated performance strategies for clients.

With over two decades of experience spanning digital media, IT, and entrepreneurship, Malladi brings a cross-sector perspective to the position. He is expected to lead digital transformation and innovation across the agency’s portfolio.

Malladi rejoined Madison Digital in 2018, having previously worked at PHD India under Omnicom Media Group as General Manager, and earlier at Madison World as Business Director. His experience includes managing major media accounts and overseeing growth across digital platforms.

He began his career in digital media with Media2win and Star India, and has since worked with organisations such as ESPN Star Sports, The Big Issue, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Power, combining roles across corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial settings.