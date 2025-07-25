WPP OpenDoor develops AI-driven, emotion-led content discovery for Prime Video

New Delhi: WPP OpenDoor, the WPP unit for Amazon, has rolled out two content discovery initiatives for Prime Video, using emotional cues and consumer behaviour to offer mood-specific recommendations.

In collaboration with Wootag, WPP OpenDoor has built an interactive ad experience that uses emotion recognition. The initiative, integrated into banners across websites spanning news, lifestyle, health, and entertainment, invites users to express their current emotion, Happy, Sad, Exciting, or Neutral, via camera input.

Based on this, users are shown a curated selection of films or series reflecting their mood. Each emotion-based interaction links directly to the relevant content pages on Prime Video.

A second campaign, developed with online food delivery platform Zomato, connects food preferences with content discovery. After placing an order, be it biryani, pizza, chaat or dessert, Zomato users receive contextual viewing suggestions, such as “Dosti wala sweet with The Family Man, Rishton wala sweet with Panchayat and Vaadon wala sweet with Bhool Chuk Maaf.” These recommendations appear on the order confirmation screen, accompanied by a carousel linking to Prime Video.

The campaign is designed around the interplay between food, mood and entertainment consumption. By integrating into the user journey across both media and ordering platforms, the experience seeks to offer contextual and personalised recommendations at the point of decision-making.

Deepa Jatkar, India Lead, WPP OpenDoor, said: “In today’s dynamic digital landscape, true personalisation transcends data points; it’s about understanding the human experience. With Prime Video, we saw an unparalleled opportunity to innovate beyond behavioural targeting and connect with audiences at a deeper, emotional level.

This campaign exemplifies our commitment to pioneering solutions that not only capture attention but also forge genuine connections. By integrating emotion into the core of content discovery, we are not just recommending series and films; we are enhancing the entire entertainment journey, proving that when media strategy is truly empathetic, engagement becomes a natural outcome.”

The initiative addresses the broader challenge of content fatigue and decision paralysis in the streaming ecosystem. Rather than relying on traditional algorithmic recommendations, the experience is designed to be emotionally responsive. It builds on Prime Video’s current brand messaging, “Every kind of emotion…it’s on Amazon Prime,” and attempts to connect viewers with content that resonates more meaningfully with their state of mind.