WPP and Vercel expand partnership to enhance AI-driven digital experience development

New Delhi: WPP has expanded its global partnership with Vercel to integrate AI-powered tools into its digital experience workflows. The collaboration introduces Vercel’s AI technologies – v0 and AI SDK – to WPP teams and clients, offering a more accessible and efficient approach to developing websites and applications.

Advertisment

The partnership introduces ‘vibe coding’, a method that uses natural language prompts to assist with programming. This approach is expected to support more team members, including those without coding expertise, in building digital experiences. Using simple text prompts, users can design, test, and deploy production-grade digital elements with greater speed.

According to WPP’s internal testing and a hackathon conducted earlier this year, the use of these tools could increase development efficiency by up to 25% for React/Next.js projects. This would allow teams to focus more on creative aspects such as storytelling, user journey design, and visual execution.

The tools include v0, which generates code based on user descriptions, and AI SDK, an open-source library that provides development resources for building AI-powered applications. Teams can customise the generated code and incorporate it into existing projects with minimal technical barriers.

The expanded agreement also provides WPP with early access to Vercel’s upcoming product releases and influence over its development roadmap. Additionally, both companies will invest in product development and AI integrations for WPP Open, the company’s marketing services platform.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer of WPP, said, “At WPP, we're committed to providing our talent with the best tools and technologies available to unleash their creativity. The adoption of Vercel's AI-powered tools will dissolve the traditional boundaries between functions, enabling our teams to move from prompt to prototype at speed. This autonomy empowers our people to ideate, build, test and deploy groundbreaking digital experiences that champion creative craft and connect with consumers online, ultimately delivering superior results for our clients.”

Malte Ubl, Chief Technology Officer of Vercel, added, “Iteration velocity is essential to shipping the best digital experiences. AI SDK helps WPP engineers quickly build the next generation of agentic AI, and v0 is empowering WPP designers to bring their ideas to life in minutes instead of months. Build the feature, not just the spec. Create the UI, not just a concept. Develop an agent, make customers more efficient. This newfound speed will be transformational to how WPP clients engage with their consumers. We look forward to partnering with WPP to unlock new levels of agility for one of the most powerful creative engines on the planet: agencies.”