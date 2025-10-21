WinZO launches ZO Gold to bring digital gold ownership to India’s emerging users

New Delhi: WinZO, an interactive entertainment platform with over 250 million users, has launched ZO Gold, a digital gold investment feature that allows users to buy and save gold starting from as little as Rs 2. The launch coincides with gold prices reaching an all-time high of Rs 1,30,000 per 10 grams.

Developed in partnership with SafeGold, ZO Gold allows users to purchase, save, and track gold digitally, including through recurring contributions (SIPs). The feature is designed to provide access to digital gold investments for users across India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities, particularly young professionals and first-time investors.

The introduction of ZO Gold follows WinZO’s growing presence in India’s digital economy, supported by a transacting user base that once accounted for one in every 200 UPI transactions in the country. The platform intends to use its existing digital ecosystem to make gold ownership more accessible and convenient through secure, micro-level transactions.

“WinZO has always stood for the inclusion of Bharat in India’s digital revolution. For centuries, gold has been a symbol of security, prosperity, and hope, yet true ownership remained beyond the reach of millions. With ZO Gold, we’re breaking that barrier forever, placing the power to own, save, and build wealth right in the palm of every Indian.

By turning micro-savings into meaningful investments, we are igniting a national movement, where every small act of spending transforms into saving, and wealth creation becomes a habit, not a privilege,” said Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founders, WinZO.

“At SafeGold, our mission is to make gold ownership accessible, transparent, and inclusive. WinZO’s platform reaches a highly distributed and deeply engaged audience that represents the future of India’s digital economy. By partnering with WinZO, we’re ensuring that millions of young Indians, many saving or investing for the first time, can own gold in the safest, simplest way possible, directly within a platform they already know and trust,” added Rhea Chatterji, Co-Founder and COO, SafeGold.

Earlier this year, in August, WinZO introduced ZO TV, its microdrama vertical, as part of its broader strategy to expand into transmedia storytelling for Bharat, an approach combining games, dramas, and digital experiences.